5 moves the Miami Dolphins can make now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over
By Brian Miller
The 2023 NFL Draft is behind us and after all the hype leading up to it, the Miami Dolphins left with as many questions as they had entering it. Now, there is still work to be done.
Miami wasted no time getting undrafted players signed to their team. With mini-camps beginning and OTAs around the corner, the off and on practices between now and the month of June will give coaches time to evaluate and get some film on the younger guys while also getting veteran players up to speed on offensive and defensive changes.
Miami, however, still has work to do and we should start seeing some of this begin when May turns to June and there is more cap space to spend. $13.1 million will be added to Miami's cap after the June 1st release of Byron Jones goes into effect but the Dolphins still need more than just $13 million.
Miami needs to sign their draft class which will not be overly expensive. They need operating cash for the season in case of injuries. They also need more additions to the roster. Like these five moves they can make before training camp starts, now that the draft is over.
The Miami Dolphins need to make a decision on Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
Cedrick Wilson has done everything the Dolphins have asked, according to Chris Grier. They want to "do right" by him when asked about his future with the team in terms of trades. The Dolphins would eat a lot of Wilson's salary if they moved him now.
Trading or cutting Wilson now would cost the Dolphins $7 million in dead money with a minimal cap savings of only $1 million. If the Dolphins can find a trade partner they could flip that after June 1st. Miami will have to eat a little more of that contract to get a deal done but there is room for Miami to work with.
Miami still believes that Wilson can contribute but it's a crowded WR room this year and Wilson is an expensive question mark. He is likely to be WR 4 or 5 and could lose a spot to Chosen Anderson. Trading Wilson makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins.