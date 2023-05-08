5 moves the Miami Dolphins can make now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins can only do so much to create cap space without dipping into future years with contract restructures but a new contract would make sense. Like extending Christian Wilkins.
Christian Wilkins is about to become a very rich man provided the Dolphins get him extended soon. If not, he could very well hit the free agent market next season and make a few million more. Defensive tackles around the league are getting new contracts and Wilkins is waiting.
Miami's problem is Wilkins will get somewhere between $50 and $60 million guaranteed on a deal that could come close to $85-90 million total. If Miami waiting until next year, that contract is going to go higher.
A new contract could reduce Wilkins' contract this year from $10 million to nearly nothing and could created an additional $8 million in space if they wanted to actually free more up. His new contract could be structured to push most of the guarantees into the third year of the deal where Miami has less allocated.
The other option is trading Wilkins which isn't really ideal. The money Miami would pay Wilkins could easily be spread around the roster and Miami could afford to re-sign Zach Siler, and Raekwon Davis with money left over. Still, Wilkins is the heart of the front seven defensively and a player you don't want to lose but Miami has to consider the option of moving on if they don't want to pay his contract.
It may not be ideal to do that this off-season but Miami would have the time to find more depth at the position before the season begins.