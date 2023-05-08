5 moves the Miami Dolphins can make now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't address their offensive line issues properly in the draft but they still need to think about it in terms of the roster's depth.
There are several players still available on the free agent market and Chris Grier told media during his draft presser that the team could look to the FA market to find more players.
Taylor Lewan is 31 years old and is a shell of the player he once was due to constant injuries. In the last three seasons he has payed in 5, 13, and 2 games that inevitably led the Titans to let him go. In Miami, if the contract is right, he wouldn't need to start but provide depth.
Lewan is more name than anything else at this point but would he be an option if he could somehow come cheap and stay healthy? He could give the Dolphins a strong veteran presence, maybe he could sign cheap and he and Terron Armstead could alternate games to keep both healthy.
No matter what Chris Grier thinks, his belief in Austin Jackson at right tackle could be the difference between a playoff win or a playoff loss. It could also be the difference in getting into the postseason. If Tua goes down, everything changes for Miami's season. Jackson has potential but so far, no outside of the organization is seeing it.
George Fant could provide the veteran push to get Jackson to take another step forward or simply take over if he can't. Like Lewan, Fant comes with injury concerns. He started 7 of 8 games last year for the Jets.
Of course it might be just as important to add a guard as well or instead. There are several on the market still that could push Liam Eichienberg and at this point, none of them are going to command big contracts.