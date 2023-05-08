5 moves the Miami Dolphins can make now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over
By Brian Miller
Despite the addition of a wide receiver that will transition to tight end, the Miami Dolphins TE unit is awfully thin.
The Dolphins didn't get the draft they wanted, or so we believe. No one really saw Cam Smith as the player the Dolphins wanted and we have to wonder if at TE had fallen would Miami have taken that player over Smith?
With the draft over, Miami will need to turn to the free agent line to find another TE body for camp and maybe for the season. Eric Saubert and Durham Smythe are fine but Tanner Conner and Elijah Higgins have a lot of development ahead of them.
Higgins isn't guaranteed a roster spot. A 6th round pick, Higgins could find himself released and then added to the practice squad. That would be an ideal situation for him unless he shines in camp.
On the street, the Dolphins have options. Not all of them are great but they are veterans.
Cameron Brade, Jesse James, and Geoff Swaim all have a good history and plenty of playing time. They wouldn't need to be the "THE" guy in Miami so getting them a little later in their career wouldn't be a problem. Miami needs more of the physical guys rather than the pass-catchers.
Miami could trade for a TE as well. Now that the draft is over, several teams that addressed their TE units could look to off-load one of their own. Miami could wait until after training camp ends and see which TEs hit the market.
More than likely, TE is going to be a narrative that we discuss throughout the season.