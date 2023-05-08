5 moves the Miami Dolphins can make now that the 2023 NFL Draft is over
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added to their running back room but many still believe that they could be players for Dalvin Cook very soon.
Yes, the Dalvin Cook rumors still exist despite the addition of De'Von Achane and the re-signing of Miami's entire 2022 running back unit.
Many believe that the Dolphins would keep Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, and Achane if Miami made the move but there are no guarantees that either Wilson or Mostert remain if that deal is made.
Mostert will count $2.2 million against this year cap with only a $12,000 savings if released. It goes up considerably if he is part of a trade. Wilson costs $400k more and would save $400k if released. Miami is better with them on the roster.
If a deal for Cook were to be made, Miami could include one of them but they would likely cut Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed would be a longshot to make the roster.
Many believe that if a deal is done for Cook, it might just include Cedrick Wilson in the deal. Is this a move to make now? No, the Dolphins are saddled until June 1st, just like the Vikings would be as well. With the draft over, there is no need to rush it until May is over.