5 new Miami Dolphins players who will be upgrades this season
By Brian Miller
1. Odell Beckham Jr. over Cedrick Wilson
Cedrick Wilson was paid very well over his two seasons with the Dolphins. It is a safe argument that he did not come close to earning his paycheck. Maybe some of that was on Tua Tagovailoa, who focuses on his top two wide receivers more often. Maybe it was the design of the offense, but Wilson has the tools to be very good as a No. 3 WR, which makes me believe his usage in Miami was a problem.
Enter Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham will fill the role vacated by Wilson when he was released ahead of free agency. Wilson's 296 yards and three touchdowns last season was his best statistical season in Miami. In 2023, OBJ put up 565 yards and three touchdowns while in Baltimore.
Both players have differing strengths and weaknesses, and it will be interesting to see how McDaniel uses Beckham in his offense. Will he split him outside and move Jaylen Waddle inside, or will OBJ line up in the slot in an attempt to force linebacker coverage or safety coverage that might leave Waddle one-on-one outside? Regardless, Beckham doesn't have to do too much more to eclipse Wilson's production for Miami this campaign.