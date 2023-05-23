5 NFL quarterbacks with a lot to prove in 2023 and 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not the only team with a quarterback facing a season with questions that need to be answered. There are several others as well.
We can jump right in with Tua Tagovailoa. Talent isn't an issue with Tua but his health is. I know, it's a retread story that keeps circulating through the media. Still, we can't discount the reality that he suffered two concussions last year and possibly a third that wasn't fully diagnosed.
This year, Tua needs to put a nail in that coffin for good. He still needs to the lead the Dolphins and anything other than a playoff run will not do him any favors, especially if he misses and significant time. Keeping Tua healthy is priority number one but we clearly can see that Chris Grier doesn't believe he needed to fix the offensive line.
For Tua, he just needs to play football the way he has always played but maybe with a little more holding back at times. Tua's desire to make plays and extend plays is what you want in your franchise quarterback, but Tua needs to pull back at times.