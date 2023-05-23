5 NFL quarterbacks with a lot to prove in 2023 and 2024
By Brian Miller
While Tua has questions surrounding his upcoming season, his issues all surround health. That is not the case for the rest of these QBs who are facing their own questions in 2023.
Deshaun Watson was a quarterback that very well could have been leading the Miami Dolphins in 2023. While some fans still would have preferred the veteran QB, it's looking like the Dolphins were smart to let him go.
Watson finally joined the Browns on the field in 2022 and finished his 6 games split 3-3. The Browns finished the season 7-10 but that record can't be pinned on Watson who played for the firs time in almost two years.
This year, the expectations are very high as the Browns are paying an incredible amount of salary and guaranteed money. Watson's personal and legal issues are almost entirely behind him, there is still a civil suit pending but the league's penalties have been completed and Watson doesn't have anything hindering him this year.
The Browns play in a tough division that includes the Ravens and Bengals but the move to add Watson is one the Browns expect to give them an edge for a division title run. If the Browns fail to come close this year or finish the season below .500, Watson is going to face most of the blame.