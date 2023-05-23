5 NFL quarterbacks with a lot to prove in 2023 and 2024
By Brian Miller
Lamar Jackson is our second quarterback on this list and he too was a hot rumor that involved a potential trade to the Miami Dolphins.
Lamar's comparison to Tua is pretty close given the fact that of the five quarterbacks listed here, he too has to answer questions more about his health than his ability.
Jackson has missed considerable time over the last two seasons but he has yet to play an entire season. After 7 games his rookie year and 15 the following two years, Jackson has missed four and seven games over the last two seasons.
While the injuries may have given the Ravens some pause, it wasn't enough not to make Jackson the highest paid QB in NFL history. Now, Jackson has to show that he too can stay healthy and that he can lead the Ravens.
Jackson has a big arm but he is inconsistent as a passer. His bread and butter is his running ability which is probably the absolute best of any QB in the NFL. Jackson is three years removed from his MVP season and two years removed from his last Pro Bowl but 2023 is going to pin him under a microscope given the contract , the negotiations leading up to them, and again, his injuries.