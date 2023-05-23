5 NFL quarterbacks with a lot to prove in 2023 and 2024
By Brian Miller
Russell Wilson doesn't have injury problems but he isn't the quarterback he was in Seattle. At least not last year and for those Miami Dolphins fans that wanted him, they should be glad it didn't go their way.
Wilson will make an appearance in Miami when the Broncos come to South Florida for Miami's only September home game. Dolphins fans will get a first hand look at a Super Bowl quarterback who will hope to turn his career around with a new high-profile head coach, Sean Payton.
Wilson was once the darling of the NFL but last year proved difficult both in terms of how he carried himself off the field, in the locker room, and on the field.
Last year, Wilson was wildly inconsistent and a big reason why the Broncos failed to make strides. They spent a lot of draft capital to obtain Wilson and he didn't deliver.
For Wilson, with a new HC, this year is important and if he can't turn his career around and become the QB that the Broncos expected to receive, it is hard to see Payton putting his future with the Broncos on Wilson's shoulder longer than a year or two.