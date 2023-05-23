5 NFL quarterbacks with a lot to prove in 2023 and 2024
By Brian Miller
Baker Mayfield is a football player you can't help but love and Miami Dolphins fans no longer wonder what might have been had they drafted him.
Mayfield's youthful exuberance with the Browns didn't do much for Cleveland during his time there and despite leading the team to the playoffs, Mayfield was let go after the Browns landed Deshaun Watson.
Mayfield played well-enough with the Rams in a short stint last season but not well enough to keep his job with the team. He joined the Buccaneers this past off-season and is not viewed to be a backup which means Todd Bowles is going to roll out Mayfield for the 2023 season.
If Mayfield can't give the Buccaneers a chance, both he and Bowles will be gone at the end of the year and this could prove to be Mayfield's last chance to start, and that is if he can win any competition in camp.
Mayfield's future in the NFL could depend on how well or poorly he plays in 2023. If he plays poorly, he will be relegated to a role as a backup much like Carson Wentz is now.