5 offensive free agents the Dolphins should still consider
When it comes to gifts and presents, what do you give the person who seemingly has everything? That’s kind of the question posed here in regards to the Miami Dolphins. In 2023, they led the National Football League in total yards and passing yards. Only five teams ran for more yards this past season.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the league with 4,624 yards through the air. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had another All-Pro campaign, totaling an NFL-high 1,799 receiving yards and was tied for the league lead with 13 touchdown receptions. Running back Raheem Mostert and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey both scored an NFL-best 21 total touchdowns.
That’s all well and good, until you consider that Mike McDaniel’s offense was pretty much a no-how in the final two games, as well as the 26-7 playoff loss at Kansas City. Admittedly, Hill was hobbled down the stretch and the offensive line was riddled by injuries. Unfortunately, late fades by this franchise have been commonplace regardless of the reasons.
Still, there are plenty of positives when it comes to this side of the ball for McDaniel’s squad. Running back Jaylen Wright adds even more speed to Miami’s swift backfield. Chris Grier used a second-round pick on tackle Patrick Paul too. Regardless, the ‘Fins may want to invest some time when it comes to these veteran free agents:
5. TE Jimmy Graham
Talk about a stat line? After sitting out the 2022 NFL season, tight end Jimmy Graham signed a free-agent deal with the team that made him a third-round draft choice in 2010. In 2023, he played in 13 games for the Saints. He was targeted just seven times, but he caught six passes for 39 yards – four for touchdowns.
Obviously, Graham’s Pro Bowl days are apparently well behind him. However, it’s hard to ignore those 89 career touchdown receptions with the Saints (55), Seahawks (18), Packers (5), and Bears (11). Keep in mind that the Dolphins scored 30 times through the air in 2023, with none of those touchdowns being posted by a tight end.