5 offensive free agents the Dolphins should still consider
4. C Mason Cole
He was thought to be the answer in the Steel City, and for a franchise that knows a little something about the center position. Back in 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers inked Mason Cole to a three-year, $15.75 million deal.
He was a disappointment and this past year and general manager Omar Khan cut him loose. This offseason, Connor Williams was not re-signed after missing eight games and the playoffs this past season. The Dolphins inked former Titans’ pivot Aaron Brewer to solidify the middle, but Cole could be proven insurance.
Given the injury issues to the line in 2023, McDaniel’s club can’t have enough depth. Cole wouldn't be a splash signing by any means, but he'd be an experienced player who could indeed at depth at center. If its cheap enough, a deal for Miami could make sense.