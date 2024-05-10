5 offensive free agents the Dolphins should still consider
3. Robert Tonyan
Back to a spot that the Dolphins did address early in the preseason. A year ago, the Atlanta Falcons obtained tight end Jonnu Smith via a trade with the Patriots. He finished the year with 50 catches for 582 yards and three TDs in 17 games. This offseason, he was released by Atlanta and the ‘Fins grabbed him.
Tight end Robert Tonyan saw only 17 passes thrown his way in just as many games. He finished with 11 catches for 115 yards and zero TDs with Chicago last campaign. He’s not really been the same player since his injury-shortened 2021 with Green Bay. Again, the Dolphins could use some more pass-catchers at tight end.
2. T/G Billy Turner
He is one of the more versatile blockers in the league, and has lined up at every position on the offensive line other than center during his 10-year career. How interesting would it be if veteran Billy Turner returned to South Florida, 10 years after the Dolphins made him a third-round pick from North Dakota State in 2014?
Turner would play less than three seasons with Miami. He would eventually wind up in Denver, and later latched on with the Green Bay Packers. There was a second stint with Denver in 2022, and a year ago he followed Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. His resume includes 105 regular season games, and five postseason starts.