5 players and areas that have to be elite on Sunday to beat the Cowboys
The Miami Dolphins will host the Cowboys in a game that is important for both teams in their pursuit of playoff seeding and division titles.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not have Tyreek Hill available Sunday and if he is available, there is no guarantee he plays the whole game.
This puts pressure on Cedrick Wilson, Jr. who will need to put up a good game against his former team. Wilson has to find a way to create space and draw some attention away from Jaylen Waddle. If Wilson can find a way to get open, he can make big plays and move the chains.
All of the Dolphins WRs this week will be tasked with playing at an elite level. If Hill can't go Miami will once again rely on Jaylen Waddle to stretch the field. Tua Tagovailoa has to get other WRs involved as well, like Wilson. River Cracraft is another WR who needs to get reps on Sunday.
All told this is a take-your-pick type of football game in terms of who steps up from the Dolphins WR unit. I'm pulling out Wilson's name because I think he is due for a big game and his old team would be a perfect time to make a statement.
Tua's biggest job is to take what the Cowboys give him and then force them to change their coverage to account for it. Miami can dictate the entire flow of the game by making the Cowboys adjust.