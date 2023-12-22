5 players and areas that have to be elite on Sunday to beat the Cowboys
The Miami Dolphins will host the Cowboys in a game that is important for both teams in their pursuit of playoff seeding and division titles.
By Brian Miller
The Cowboys are going to scheme to beat the Miami Dolphins rushing attack and to that, they will work to eliminate Raheem Mostert from impacting the game.
How do you beat a good football team? You run it down their throat. Last week the Bills and James Cook kept the Cowboys' offense off the field and playing from behind. They attacked the Cowboys in the trench and ran the ball at will. This week, the Dolphins will need to do the same.
It starts up front. The key to this game will be the play of the line and again, it takes a group effort. Will Robert Hunt play? That's hard to say but Liam Eiechenberg is going to be tested from the first snap to the last one. The entire offensive plan for Miami could come down to what Eichenberg does at center.
There are times that Eichenberg looks like a high-school player and other times he looks every bit of an NFL lineman. His inconsistency is problematic. This week, he needs to be better than consistent because the Cowboys will challenge him with solid defensive tackles and disguised and delayed blitzes designed to get Micah Parsons in the face and throwing lanes of Tagovailoa.
While many wonder about Terron Armstead and whoever will play at the guard positions, Eichenberg at center is the one to worry about. The Dolphins could shift him inside to guard and if they do that, Eichenberg may fare better. Regardless, he is going to be a very important player for this offense on Sunday.