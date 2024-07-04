5 players the Dolphins can't afford to lose during training camp
By Brian Miller
4. Tyreek Hill
The Dolphins could survive without Tyreek Hill for a few games, but the offense clicks so much better when Hill is healthy and able to play his part on the field. Losing Hill would be a catastrophe, but the Dolphins could still push for a playoff spot. They would simply need to rely far more on their running game and the play of Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr.
While losing Hill may not be a signal that the season is shot, he would be a hard player to replace in any offense that didn't plan on playing without him. His ability to create mismatches and coverages that leave other players open is one reason the Dolphins can play as aggressively as they do on offense.
When healthy, Hill is without question one of the best wideouts in the NFL, if not the best. This offseason, before camp starts, we're going to have to wait and see if he lands a raise from Grier and Co. It's something he wants and deserves.