5 players the Dolphins can't afford to lose during training camp
By Brian Miller
3. Jordyn Brooks
Miami is all in on Jordyn Brooks in 2024, and they don't have much behind him in terms of depth. Miami is banking on Brooks staying healthy and lifting the rest of the defense around him this upcoming season, which would be massive.
Losing Brooks would put Miami in a bad position at the middle linebacker position, and without Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips at the start of the year, it would make things a complete and total nightmare. Brooks is a stud MLB and a big campaign should be on the way for him.
2. Zach Sieler
The Dolphins are banking on Zach Sieler being able to play as well as he has been for the last couple of years, but without Christian Wilkins next to him. Sieler has all the talent to be solid as the prime defensive tackle, but the lack of experience from the other defensive tackles is not ideal.
Miami signed eight DTs to fill the void left by Wilkins, and losing Sieler would make that rotation suffer even with Calais Campbell now in the mix. Sieler is going to be looked at to be the stud on the inside - he's going to have to live up to the hype.