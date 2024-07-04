Phin Phanatic
5 players the Dolphins can't afford to lose during training camp

The Miami Dolphins season will be over before it starts if they lose these players.

By Brian Miller

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs / David Eulitt/GettyImages
1. Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey was lost on the first day of training camp in 2023 and while he recovered more quickly than anyone thought, losing him again would not be good for a Dolphins secondary that will be thin at depth and full of question marks.

The veteran CB showed that he could be a leader on defense, and Miami played much better on that side of the ball when he got back on the field. This year, Ramsey will have a full season ahead of him, and that makes Miami's defense better; without him, it will be another tough start.

He is a stud cornerback and he has been dependable throughout his career. Plenty of Dolphins fans are ready to see him and Kendall Fuller lead the charge at cornerback. While there are some worries at safety, that's not the case for the CBs - as long as Ramsey can stay on the field that is.

