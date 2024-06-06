5 players the Miami Dolphins could trade for ahead of training camp
By Brian Miller
4. Baltimore OG Ben Cleveland
There is no guarantee that Ben Cleveland will win a roster spot in Baltimore. The Ravens have upgraded the line with youth, but Cleveland hasn't been as consistent as the Ravens would like. This could pave the way for a trade. The Dolphins would get experience and youth. Cleveland was a former third-round pick of the Ravens, but has only started seven games in his career. He has been more of a depth player since joining the Ravens. Some of that is his own doing, and some of it is the fact that the Ravens have consistently had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.
The Dolphins could make a simple trade for the three-year veteran and see if he can beat out guys on the current roster. A similar situation to Wypler, it would be way out of character for Grier to invest any trade capital in an offensive lineman, but you never know.
3. Cardinals OLB Zaven Collins
The Dolphins could use more depth at linebacker and Collins is a guy that could not only provide it, but also challenge for a starting job. In his three seasons with the Cardinals, Collins has started 39 games, including every game but one the last two seasons. He has 166 total tackles in those three years.
Miami would get a good season to evaluate the former No. 16 overall pick, who has not lived up to his draft slot. Miami could see if a change of scenery would help him or not and then make a decision on his future after the 2024 season. Regardless of this year, the Dolphins would have another outside linebacker with starting experience. Considering the Cardinals are not going to get a third-round comp pick for him if he leaves next year in free agency, the Dolphins might be able to get him for a 2026 future draft pick or even a swap of picks in a later round.