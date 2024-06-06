5 players the Miami Dolphins could trade for ahead of training camp
By Brian Miller
2. Seattle DT Jarran Reed
The Dolphins are hoping that one of the eight players they signed to the roster can step up and help alleviate the loss of Christian Wilkins. That is wishful thinking and the Dolphins will instead use a platoon of players to fill that void.
In Seattle, there are some rumblings that Jarran Reed could be moved. A former second-round draft pick in 2016, Reed has started most of his career - he has 110 starts of his 122 games he has played in. The Seahawks have a new head coach, a new philosophy, and made new additions that could send Reed elsewhere.
In Miami, he would provide more experience than any other DT including Zach Sieler. The price for Reed may be low, considering the Seahawks may want to move on. He has spent all but two seasons in the upper Northwest, and it would be a big change to leave for the lower Southeast.
1. Commanders S Quan Martin
After only one season, the second-round pick from a year ago may be on the block. The Commanders made a lot of changes this offseason including at head coach and Quan Martin may not fit in with their plans.
It isn't impossible for a team to give up on a player after only one season, especially after a regime change. Miami clearly needs help at safety and adding Martin in a trade could give Anthony Weaver a young player to start molding. In his one season, Martin started five games and had two interceptions.