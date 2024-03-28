5 players that are unlikely to make the Dolphins 2024 53 man roster pre-draft version
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is around the corner and the Miami Dolphins training camp won't open until July but there are players that have no shot at making the 53-man roster.
Miami has a lot of work to do between now and early September when NFL rosters will begin getting trimmed to the 53 mandated roster number. There will be draft picks, undrafted FA signings, and then another round of street free-agent veterans being added.
Still, can we look at the roster today and predict what it might look like in September when the teams take the field? We can try.
Skylar Thompson
Thompson will need to beat out Mike White if he is going to make the 53 and there is little chance he does if he can't outshine White.
It is almost 100% given that Thompson is released during the final days of cuts. Miami will hope they can bring him back to the practice squad. The reason is not because Thompson is bad, it's because the NFL gave teams no reason to carry three QBs into the season.
A new rule, and yes this is kind of cheating, allows NFL teams to activate their Practice Squad QB for each game of the year to serve as the emergency QB. Miami can do this every week which means that while Thompson will not be on the 53 he will be sort of active on Sunday, or at least available.
Because of this, the Dolphins will have to sneak him through the waiver process.