5 players that are unlikely to make the Dolphins 2024 53 man roster pre-draft version
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins linebacker unit has gotten better and that leaves someone out.
Zeke Vandenburgh is not going to make this year's roster and should be a candidate for the practice squad. Vandenurgh still has potential but after two seasons of not making it to a game-day roster, we can't assume that he will make it this year either.
Miami could undergo a lot of turnover at LB and Vandenburgh would still be a longshot.
Daviyon Nixon signed a one-year deal as a free agent earlier this month but the Dolphins also added five other players to fill the role vacated by Christian Wilkins. The Dolphins are also likely going to draft another potential replacement.
Nixon has the least amount of experience in the NFL among those players. Isaiah Mack will likely be his closest competition but there is no guarantee that either one of them win a job on the 53.