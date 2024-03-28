5 players that are unlikely to make the Dolphins 2024 53 man roster pre-draft version
By Brian Miller
At WR, the Dolphins still have work to do and we can already predict several players that won't be back but this one will be a surprise.
Erik Ezukanma will enter his third NFL season this year and so far, he has not made a single impact. It is easy to predict guys like Braylon Sanders and Anthony Schwartz not making the 53 but Ezukanma would be somewhat of a surprise if he does not.
Ez-E as he is called looked good in OTAs and mini-camps but when the pads came on and practices got more intense, Ezukanma disappeared. There were rumors he couldn't learn the playbook and was struggling with defensive reads. So far, we don't know if that is the case.
A non-football injury sidelined him all of last season, sans two games and those games were not impactful. Miami is looking for more WR help for a reason and EZ-E is not giving them a reason to keep him around.