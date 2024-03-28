5 players that are unlikely to make the Dolphins 2024 53 man roster pre-draft version
By Brian Miller
Moving back to the Dolphins linebackers, I wonder if this player has any shot at all?
Duke Riley has done what has been asked of him but he isn't consistent with his play and he doesn't play as physical as Anthony Weaver seems to want. It wouldn't surprise anyone if Riley is released before training camp or during it if he makes it that far.
Miami's linebacker group has to get better and that could also mean guys like Cameron Goode and Channing Tindall could be on the outside of the final roster as well. Riley's poor showing against the Chiefs last year still resonates with Dolphins fans so if he is playing for Miami in 2024, it might actually be more surprising than his release.
Adding to it all, Riley could give the Dolphins almost $3 million in additional cap space.