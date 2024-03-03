5 players that could replace Christian Wilkins on the Miami Dolphins roster
By Brian Miller
The latest rumor is that the Miami Dolphins will allow Christian Wilkins to leave the team in free agency. Miami will have to replace him.
If the rumors of Wilkins' departure are true, the Dolphins will create yet another hole on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, he will be expensive but the Dolphins will still need to spend money to replace him.
The news about Wilkins leaving comes from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler who posted on social media that Wilkins is expected to hit the market and the Dolphins are not intending to place the Franchise Tag on him. The deadline to use the tag is March 5th at 4:00 Eastern.
If Wilkins leaves, the Dolphins will have to turn to the free agent market and possibly the draft to replace him.
What are the options for the Miami Dolphins if they do in fact lose Christian Wilkins?
Raekwon Davis
Davis is the first choice for a couple of reasons. One, he is already on the roster although he too will become a free agent on March 13th. So far there has been no news on what the Dolphins intend to do with Davis and there has been no speculation that Miami would try and re-sign him.
The only defensive tackle the Dolphins have with starting capability is Zach Zieler who signed an extension last season. Davis hasn't lived up to the "fist-pump" hype of Brian Flores when he was drafted but the lack of depth on the roster should be a concern.
It might be safe to say that if Davis is re-signed it will be bad news for those holding out hope of a Wilkins last minute return.
Could the Miami Dolphins look at a potential Ravens' free agent?