5 players that could replace Christian Wilkins on the Miami Dolphins roster
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins hiring Anthony Weaver could bring in this former Raven to replace Christian Wilkins.
It would be such a Miami Dolphins move to replace Wilkins with a player that is still going to cost the Dolphins a lot of money but that might be what happens.
Justin Madubuike
Madubuike had a standout season in 2023 and there has been a lot of talk that the Ravens are hoping to retain him because that is what you try and do with good players.
Last season was by far his best in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl, started all 17 games, and posted 56 tackles and 13 sacks. Something Chris Grier was hoping Wilkins would do. The problem or at least the concern should be, is previously, Madubuike started 16 of 17 in 2022 and 11 of 15 in 2021 but only produced 5.5 and 2 sacks respectively.
Wilkins has been consistent from day one with the Dolphins but Madubuike has one stellar season under his belt. Could the Dolphins throw a lot of money at a player who may not be as productive as last season? In fact, it's hard to imagine him coming close to what he did last year.