5 players that could replace Christian Wilkins on the Miami Dolphins roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could go in a cheaper direction and use a rotation of defensive tackles to replace Wilkins. It isn't ideal.
D.J. Reader
Reader is nearly 30 years old, he has played the last four seasons with the Bengals after playing his first four years with the Texans. In his 8 seasons, he has only 9.5 sacks and 277 tackles.
What is not good about those stats is the fact he has started consistently. Of the 105 games he has played in, Reader has started in 96 of them. That is not the production you would expect from a starting DT with 8 seasons of play.
Reader would not replace Wilkins one to one. He would be a rotational player along with someone else, maybe with a guy like Raekwon Davis.
The fact that the Dolphins may have to start looking at someone like Reader is problematic. At his best, right now, Reader is that depth player that would come in and give the starter a series break but the Dolphins may not have that luxury.
Miami has to consider salary when it comes to free agency. If they pass on Wilkins, they may have to spend big on Madubuike, but they can't afford a Chris Jones contract. The defensive tackle position is thin this year in free agency and that bodes well for Wilkins, not so much the Dolphins.