5 players that could replace Christian Wilkins on the Miami Dolphins roster
By Brian Miller
Free agency isn't going to be good for Chris Grier and the Dolphins and they may now have to spend a higher draft pick to replace Wilkins.
Consider that re-signing Wilkins would fill an impending gap on defense. That would allow Miami to address other positions in rounds one and two of the draft. If Wilkins does in fact leave, Miami may have to address the position on day one or two.
Braden Fiske - Florida State
The Miami Dolphins may have no choice but to draft a defensive tackle in April. Fiske is a quality prospect with a lot of potential and a high ceiling. The problem for the Dolphins? His stock is rising.
Fiske entered the draft season as a mid-second round to late 2nd round draft prospect. The Dolphins pick at 55 which would normally make that an ideal spot to take him. Fiske is making himself seen at the NFL Combine and his stock is not putting him as a potential early to mid-2nd round selection.
That could take Miami out of the picture. The Dolphins are going to find a weak free agent market for established starters and the draft may be the only way to get someone who can become the consistent DT that Wilkins is.
Kris Jenkins - Michigan
If Fiske is not available for the Dolphins at 55, Miami may have to turn to Kris Jenkins who won a National Championship with Michigan in 2023. Jenkins posted 37 tackles for the Wolverines last year and 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.
Jenkins has work to do to become an every-down player and the NFL could be a tough transition early. He is capable of playing DT as well as sliding down to NT should the Dolphins need him to. At 305 pounds, Jenkins can fill a hole but will he be a day-one-ready player? That's the question.
For the Dolphins, losing Wilkins is not ideal and replacing him will not be easy. Chris Grier needs to have a sound plan in place because the free agent market is weak and the draft is not ideal when so many other positions are needing players.
Other free agents that could be available when free-agency opens on March 13th.
- Linval Joseph - 35 years old
- John Jenkins - 34.6 years old
- DaQuan Jones - 32
- Chris Wormley - 30
- Jeremiah Ledbetter - 29.