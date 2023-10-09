5 players the Miami Dolphins could trade for to take them over the top
The Miami Dolphins recently traded for Chase Claypool. He wouldn't have made a list of must-have players before the trade deadline but it was still a good deal for the Dolphins.
By Brian Miller
The NFL trade deadline will come at the end of October and there are moves that the Dolphins could make that improve the roster immediately.
Last year, the Dolphins sent a first-round pick to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb. They likely wish they could have that decision back. This year, maybe the can reach back into the draft picks and make another trade with the Broncos.
If there is one area the Dolphins can improve on, in a big way, it would be cornerback. Denver reportedly is ready to sell big at the deadline and reshape/rebuild the roster. This is where the Dolphins should look to bring home the son of Patrick Surtain.
Patrick Surtain is a solid young corner and despite the Dolphins having Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howards on the roster, Surtain would most assuredly give the Dolphins a future opposite Ramsey who will be out until December.
The reality is, whether we like it or not, Xavien Howard's performance is sliding and continues to do so. He has not looked anything like he did prior to his extension.
Would Surtain be available? It may not be that removed from a possibility depending on what the Broncos might want in return.