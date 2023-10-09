5 players the Miami Dolphins could trade for to take them over the top
The Miami Dolphins recently traded for Chase Claypool. He wouldn't have made a list of must-have players before the trade deadline but it was still a good deal for the Dolphins.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins really want to improve their offense, they should trade for Garrett Bolles.
There is no question that Bolles wants out of Denver and he may get his wish by the end of the month. The offensive tackle has made it publicly clear that he is tired of losing over his 7 seasons.
At 31 years old, Bolles is still a good starting option and the Dolphins could use another left tackle with Terron Armstead now on IR.
Bolles is consistent and a bright spot on the Broncos front. In Miami, he could provide the Dolphins with a quality starter in place of Armstead but what would Miami do with him after Armstead returns? Truth be told, Armstead is always injured so chances are, Bolles would see plenty of time and could slide to the right side.
The RT spot after this year is open as Austin Jackson will be a free agent. Adding Bolles could eliminate the need to replace him if Miami sees the potential of a switch from the left to the right.