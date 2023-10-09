5 players the Miami Dolphins could trade for to take them over the top
The Miami Dolphins recently traded for Chase Claypool. He wouldn't have made a list of must-have players before the trade deadline but it was still a good deal for the Dolphins.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to get a pass rusher that can actually make an impact. Danielle Hunter could be an option.
The Vikings are not a good football team and Brian Flores is struggling to get the players he needs to play his style of defense. Hunter would be a good fit for the Dolphins and could line up nicely on the opposite side of Jaelan Phillips.
What could the Dolphins trade for him? Perhaps a mid-round pick along with Raekwon Davis or Emmanuel Ogbah. Neither of whom are in Miami's long term future plans but know the Flores system well and played well in it.
It isn't likely that the Vikings would let Hunter leave at such a cheap price but they need to get something back and soon as their season continues to slip away.
There has been a lot of speculation that the Vikings may start moving players, including QB Kirk Cousins and if that happens, it's hard to imagine that a 28-year-old edge player wouldn't be on the block.