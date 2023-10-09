5 players the Miami Dolphins could trade for to take them over the top
The Miami Dolphins recently traded for Chase Claypool. He wouldn't have made a list of must-have players before the trade deadline but it was still a good deal for the Dolphins.
By Brian Miller
One of the biggest names that the Miami Dolphins could land would be a player that needs a change of scenery and the Commanders just might move Chase Young.
The former 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft did not have his 5th year option picked up by the Commanders and will hit free agency this off-season. That drives his trade value down but the Commanders are not going anywhere this year and getting anything for him would be smart.
The Dolphins have a problem getting to the QB and while Young hasn't been playing well-enough to get his 5th year, he is still a good option to make a defense better and in Miami, he would get a chance to showcase more talent than frustration.
If Young plays well, he can get a new contract that will not likely be anything close to the league highs at his position and this too could be something that interests Chris Grier.
Through four games in 2023, Young has three sacks which is what team leading Andrew Van Ginkel has.