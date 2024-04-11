5 players the Miami Dolphins drafted and gave up on too soon
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not always given up great players that they have drafted but at times, a few might slip through the crack.
When is it time to move on from a player? When should a team move on from a draft selection and it not be too soon? Consider that Miami drafted Noah Igbinoghene in the 2020 draft but moving on from him after his third season made sense.
On the other hand, a player like Michael Dieter wasn't an Earth-moving offensive lineman but he started 10 games for the Texans after leaving the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season.
This year, we may get to see what Mike Gesicki can do in a much better system and with a QB who can actually play the position consistently. Geisicki didn't fit in with Mike McDaniel's system and he was out of place and hardly used with the Patriots. Now he will join the Bengals. Players leaving Miami and joining other teams and finding success happens.
MInkah Fitzpatrick - 2018 first round
Fitzpatrick is a tough one but in the end, the Dolphins did in fact give up on him. They gave up dealing with his attitude and lack of desire to play for the Dolphins. Miami may not have looked at Fitzpatrick as a wasted pick but they didn't give the situation itself time to work.