5 players the Miami Dolphins drafted and gave up on too soon
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins gave our next player a change of scenery and while he won't go to the HOF, he has done quite well after leaving.
Billy Turner was not a good draft pick for the Dolphins. He was average at best and after starting only two games in his first season with Miami he started 12 in 2015. The problem was Turner never really found a consistent groove. After starting 2 more games in 2016, the Dolphins got rid of him. The Ravens signed him off but waived him without having played a game.
He would join the Broncos and start 18 of 28 games in nearly four seasons but it was after he left the Broncos and joined the Packers that Turner hit his stride. Five years after being drafted, Turner would start all 43 games with the Packers.
While Turner was never elite, he developed and the Dolphins didn't want to wait for that to happen or risk it not happening. It could be one of the reasons they are spending more time on developing their lineman. Of course, having a quality line coach also helps.