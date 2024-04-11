5 players the Miami Dolphins drafted and gave up on too soon
By Brian Miller
Ted Ginn, Jr. was one of the biggest draft day surprises in Miami Dolphins history but did the Dolphins give up too soon?
It is still hard to believe that Ginn turned in a 14-year NFL career but only three seasons of those years were spent with the Dolphins. Miami shocked their fans when they announced the Ted Ginn draft pick over fan favorite QB option Brady Quinn or LB Patrick Willis who was taken two selections later and was voted into the Hall of Fame.
Ginn couldn't get rolling in Miami but was it really his fault or the fact that the Dolphins couldn't get a quarterback that could consistently throw the ball to him? Miami struggled with finding a combination of WRs and QBs to run the offense.
In his three years with the Dolphins, Ginn totaled 1,664 yards on 128 receptions. Ginn wouldn't leave Miami and light up the stat sheet. He only posted a total of 5,742 yards receiving in those 12 years.
Ginn's mark was made on special teams where he became a quality returner.
The question is whether or not the Dolphins could have developed him more as a WR or if the failure was due to the Dolphins not finding a QB. No, Ginn put out a better career than most thought but he still shouldn't have been drafted in the first-round.