5 players the Miami Dolphins drafted and gave up on too soon
By Brian Miller
4 of 5
The Miami Dolphins drafted an offensive lineman in 1973 that maybe they should have held on to.
Leon Gray - OL - 1973 round 2
Gray was taken in the 2nd round of the draft but he would not play a single snap for the Dolphins. Instead, he played for the New England Patriots. Gray played six seasons for the Patriots. He was a Pro Bowl lineman twice and was also named an All-Pro.
After leaving the Patriots, Gray played three seasons with the Oilers and was a consensus All-Pro and Pro Bowl player in each of his three seasons with the Oilers.
Gray would play 11 years in the NFL without taking a single snap with the Dolphins.