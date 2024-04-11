Phin Phanatic
5 players the Miami Dolphins drafted and gave up on too soon

By Brian Miller

Dec 23, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27)
Dec 23, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins drafted an offensive lineman in 1973 that maybe they should have held on to.

Leon Gray - OL - 1973 round 2

Gray was taken in the 2nd round of the draft but he would not play a single snap for the Dolphins. Instead, he played for the New England Patriots. Gray played six seasons for the Patriots. He was a Pro Bowl lineman twice and was also named an All-Pro.

After leaving the Patriots, Gray played three seasons with the Oilers and was a consensus All-Pro and Pro Bowl player in each of his three seasons with the Oilers.

Gray would play 11 years in the NFL without taking a single snap with the Dolphins.

