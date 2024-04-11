5 players the Miami Dolphins drafted and gave up on too soon
By Brian Miller
Gary Fencik, like Leon Gary, would never play a down for the Dolphins but Fencik turned into a big part of the Bears '85 defense.
Gary Fencik - Round 10 - 1976
Fencik couldn't find room on the Dolphins roster but he was able to leave Miami after being drafted and join the Chicago Bears. In his first season, Fencik didn't start but in his second season with the Bears, Fencik not only started but became one of the big keys to the Bears' eventual success.
He would start 140 of 164 games with most of those missed games coming his rookie and final seasons. In 1980 he was a Pro Bowl and in 1981 he made both the Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro.
His career spanned a total of 12 seasons, all with Chicago and he became a Bears' fan favorite. In Miami, he didn't last.