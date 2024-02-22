5 Players the Miami Dolphins could trade whether fans like them or not
The NFL is about to turn the corner into the 2024 league new year and there are moves the Miami Dolphins should be trying to make, including trades.
By Brian Miller
Trading a Miami Dolphins fan favorite isn't easy and it makes fans wonder what is going on but Jevon Holland should be considered.
Jevon Holland - Final year of his contract
Another player I love watching play for the Dolphins is Jevon Holland. The man can hit but each of the past three seasons we keep hearing, "This is the year that he becomes elite" and so far, he hasn't.
Last year, injuries hurt a lot and he was on his way to what should have been a Pro Bowl season. It also didn't help having Vic Fangio's dinosaur mentality keeping the defense under his thumb.
Anthony Weaver could take him to the next level we have been waiting for and yes, he has that potential but if someone called and offered me a big package for him in return, I have to at least consider it...seriously.
Holland will be a free agent after the 2024 season and Miami has two options. Extend him or place the Franchise Tag on him. If they can't do either of those, Holland will walk and Miami will hope for a conditional pick in return.
For as good as Holland can be, the Dolphins have to weigh his ceiling against his salary. Don't get me wrong, I would pay the guy this year and get him under contract now but at the same time, if that isn't going to happen, I'd pick up the phone and make and answer it.