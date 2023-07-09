5 players who could be gone off the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster come Week 1
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will begin training camp next week when rookie report on the 18th. A week later, veterans will take the field and the off-season will be officially over.
While there are still many more weeks before the 2023 season kicks off, you have to be excited for the return of football. It is funny when you think about it, we as fans spend the off-season saying how we can't wait for late July to arrive so football is back and then we complain about the exhibition season and can't wait for the regular season to get here. Soon enough my friends, soon enough.
Before we get to that September trip to Los Angeles to kick off 2023, players and fans alike have to endure the rigors of training camp but not everyone is going to make it to September.
Miami will go from 90 players to 53 players in a matter of days once the calendar turns from August to September and these five players may not have a home in Miami.