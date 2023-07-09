5 players who could be gone off the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster come Week 1
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins find themselves rather deep in the secondary and that could create a problem for several players.
Youth is the key in the secondary. Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland shine at safety while others like Nik Needham, Trill Williams, and Kader Kohou are giving the coaching staff a reason to believe the future at the position has quality depth.
Keion Crossen's future with the Miami Dolphins will come down to how the secondary moves out of camp. If the secondary is healthy, there isn't a lot of room for Crossen.
The veteran CB is set to count over $3 million and all of that is recoverable should he be released. Even if the Dolphins want to keep Crossen, it would be smarter to release him, recoup the money and then re-sign him after week one of the regular season to another contract. At that point, his contract is no longer guaranteed.
Crossen provided depth in 2022 but it will be hard for him to get on the field outside of special teams in 2023 provided the secondary can stay healthy.