5 players who could be gone off the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster come Week 1
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins future running back may not be any of the returning veterans from 2022 but at least three of them should make the roster but that could change sooner rather than later.
If we look at the Dolphins running back unit, Chris Grier and Brandon Shore brought back every single runner from the 2022 season including Myles Gaskin. They then drafted DeVone Achane and are in the mix, so it is rumored, for Dalvin Cook.
Forget about Cook right now. He wants a bigger salary than Miami has offered but if we look at the roster as it is now, there is no room for everyone.
Myles Gaskin is easily the odd man out and while it would be almost shocking to see him land on the 53 man roster, it might be even more surprising if he made it all the way out of camp.
There simply doesn't seem to be a role for Gaskin on the Dolphins offense and the same can be said for Salvon Ahmed who also may find himself looking for a job. Why? Because Miami isn't likely to part ways with Alec Ingold and even though Ingold is a FB, he will take a roster spot that previously was open until Achane was drafted.
Miami is likely going to hit the season with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, DeVone Achane, and FB Alec Ingold. The Dolphins don't need to carry another RB provided the unit is healthy. This isn't good for Ahmed and Gaskin who both could be out of work by the time September rolls around but neither will be a free agent long in the league.