5 players who could be gone off the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster come Week 1
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will make tough decisions on the WR unit and those decisions will become important by-lines from training camp.
One of these three players is not making the 2023 roster. Chosen Anderson, Cedrick Wilson, and River Cracraft.
Wilson has the bigger contract and came nowhere near that contract in 2022 production. Anderson has had a difficult time with his previous teams but seems to be settling in well with Miami and Cracraft is an average WR who does his job well when called upon.
Interestingly enough, both Anderson and Cracraft will save the Dolphins $940K if released. Cracraft carries no dead money while Anderson would carry a minimal $152K. Wilson on the other hand will carry $6 million in dead money.
The money is a big deal especially when Miami can release Wilson next season with almost no dead money, $1 million. That puts the pressure on both Anderson and Cracraft.
While I like Cracraft, I think that Anderson has more upside to offer the Dolphins this year and because of that, at least to start the season, Anderson will make the team while Cracraft does not.