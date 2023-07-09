5 players who could be gone off the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster come Week 1
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a big decision to make this year at quarterback and it may end up costing one player a roster spot.
Miami opted to not bring back Teddy Bridgewater who was, sorry to the media talking heads who believe otherwise, atrocious in 2022. Yes, he was hurt but there was no energy, no fight, and no visual drive behind him when he was in the game. He looked far less than a leader should look.
The addition of Mike White isn't necessarily a clear upgrade. White lacks a lot of experience and the experience he does have has been with a Jets team that hasn't been very good. Was White simply a part of the problem in New York or was N.Y. the problem and White suffere as a result?
It really doesn't matter because White is nearly a lock to make the roster but for Skylar Thompson, there is no guarantee despite the fact he should.
Thompson played better than expected when he was called on last season but will the Dolphins really take three QBs into the season like they did last year? Thompson is one of those players that should be on the roster but the Dolphins may have to play numbers they don't want to play to keep another player around and that means they could be hoping Thompson clears waivers and lands on their practice squad.
Is it likely? It's better than 50/50 that Thompson makes the 53 but on a scale of 1-10 for the surprise meter, Thompson being cut should come in around a 3. It's very possible Miami tries to play a numbers game.
One benefit that Thompson does have is the new NFL rules allowing teams to dress an extra QB on game days but that new rule only creates a game day dress spot, not a 53 man roster exemption like it should have.