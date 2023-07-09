5 players who could be gone off the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster come Week 1
By Brian Miller
Our final name on this list for the Miami Dolphins is one that many will be surprised about but Raekwon Davis is not a lock in 2023.
Yes, Raekwon Davis will make the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster of that I have no doubt but let me explain before you jump over to our Facebook page to complain and spew obscenities at me. I think Davis has a good shot at being traded.
Miami has big moves they need to make in the next year at defensive tackle. Davis, Christian Wilkins, and Zach Sieler all will see their contracts expire after the 2023 season and not all of them will be re-signed.
In the case of Davis, he has a lot of potential and room to grow while also showing enough on the field to draw a lot of interest from other teams. When I think of Davis, I can't help but think of Brian Flores, the Vikings new DC who also has a defensive tackle front that isn't very good.
Would he try and get the Vikings to make a deal for a player with whom he is familiar with or tell the team to wait until next year?
Regardless of what the Vikings do, I still think that Davis is going to draw trade interest over the course of the next month before the season starts. No, there are no rumors or speculation circulating the internet but it would make sense for the Dolphins to entertain the idea should a call come in. On the other hand, if Miami doesn't see the financial value in a new Wilkins deal, they would need to lock up both Sieler and Davis and could for the price it would cost them to keep Wilkins.