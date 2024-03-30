5 players who could be nice surprises in 2024 for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins have so far tried to replace Christian Wilkins with several players and will likely draft another but this one FA could be a big part of Miami's defense.
Benito Jones - Jones left the Dolphins after one season and joined the Detroit Lions. In 2023, he was a big contributor to a defense that helped get the Lions within one game of the Super Bowl. Jones is back in Miami as one of those Wilkins replacements.
Jones should make the roster and while the Dolphins will likely add a DT to the roster in the draft, Jones should see work as a rotational interior lineman that sees a lot of work for the Dolphins. He can play inside at nose and he can slide out as well.
Of all the players that were signed in free agency, Isaiah Mack, Daviyon Nixon, Jonathan Harris, Da'Shawn Hand, and Neville Gallimore, Jones may be the biggest surprise of the bunch.