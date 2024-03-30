5 players who could be nice surprises in 2024 for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins woes along the offensive line didn't get much help in free agency but one player could stand out.
Jack Driscoll - Driscoll is worth keeping an eye on. He has some versatility and could challenge Liam Eichenberg for playing time at guard if not the starter's job. Miami has two guard positions open with Driscoll, Isaiah Wynn, and Eichenberg the likely challengers.
Wynn is most likely heading to the left guard spot. He played well there last season before being injured. With Robert Hunt now gone the Dolphins will have to either draft his replacement or find an in-house option. They are limited.
Driscoll may be the guy that takes that spot especially if Miami doesn't draft a guard early. A former 4th-round pick of the Eagles, Driscoll started 9 games at right guard for Philadelphia in 2021. In his other three seasons, he was a backup tackle.