5 players who could be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins and two that won't be
The end of the season will not mark the final weekend for the Miami Dolphins but there are only a handful of games left for some current players.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins season ends, maybe in February, many players will not return to the team next year. Some of them have made an impact.
We all know that Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel are all soon-to-be unrestricted free agents barring a contract extension from the Dolphins. All three would be welcomed back by the fans. The Dolphins would love to have them back as well but they are not in a perfect salary cap situation.
Signing all three will be difficult, to say the least, and these next coming games could be the last for any of those players.
For others, it is almost a foregone conclusion that this will be the last weeks of playing football for the Miami Dolphins.
Chase Claypool has yet to make any sort of impact on the Dolphins offense. He has two receptions since Miami traded with the Bears and frankly, fans are still wondering why they made the deal to begin with if they were not going to use him.
Claypool will be a free agent after the season and at this point, there is little reason to bring him back. If he is hoping to stick around, he needs to find a way to get on the field and used by Mike McDaniel. On the free agent market, he will find a job but his work ethic has come with questions and that means he won't likely get the kind of deal he would have hoped for.