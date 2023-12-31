5 players who could be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins and two that won't be
The end of the season will not mark the final weekend for the Miami Dolphins but there are only a handful of games left for some current players.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins future may not include Emmanuel Ogbah but what about Jason Sanders?
Even if the Miami Dolphins want to bring back Emmanuel Ogbah, it isn't smart in terms of their financial situation
Miami has to create cap space before the start of the league's new year. Ogbah will count $17.8 million against the cap. Releasing him will save $13.8 million, so expect the Dolphins to do so.
Ogbah is almost certainly playing his final stretch of games with the Miami Dolphins and that isn't really a debate anymore. The player that is up for debate is Jason Sanders
Sanders has had a very good year for the Dolphins. His game against Dallas obviously stands out but his contract for 2024 isn't bad. Sanders reworked his contract in the off-season and next year he will count $4.5 million in cap space. Releasing him would save only $2.3 million compared to $2.1 in dead money.
Sanders should get another season, he has earned it so far. At his price, it makes sense.