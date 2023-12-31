5 players who could be playing their final games with the Miami Dolphins and two that won't be
The end of the season will not mark the final weekend for the Miami Dolphins but there are only a handful of games left for some current players.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins made the decision to sign punter Jake Bailey it was a mistake.
Jake Bailey was once a Pro Bowl punter. Then he was in the doghouse belonging to Bill Belichick. Then he was released by the Patriots and signed by the Dolphins. Bill Belichick looks like he made the right decision.
Bailey has been inconsistent all year. Out of his 45 punts this year, only 18 have been downed inside the 20. The problem isn't his leg, it is the consistency to get the ball high and allow his coverage team time to get under the ball.
The Dolphins have to do better and Bailey simply isn't it. Consider that Thomas Morstead was allowed to leave in free agency and has a 49 yards per punt average. He has punted an amazing 92 times for the Jets this year. 33 of those were downed inside the 20.